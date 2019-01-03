Delhi: Domestic help kills self at Safdarjung dentist home

A 21-year-old domestic help allegedly committed suicide on December 27 by hanging herself with a rope on the terrace of a Safdarjung Enclave house, where she was employed since 2017. Sunita’s body was found hanging by her employer, a dentist, at 7 am, who then informed police and the woman’s family.

An FIR in the matter has not been filed as inquest proceedings are on. While the woman’s family alleged foul play, DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS. The body was handed over to her family. We do not suspect any foul play.”

The woman’s father, Satpal claimed, “We returned to Delhi after more than a month from our village in Budaun on December 26. We asked Sunita to visit us, but she said her employer had insisted that she leave the next day. At 7 am the next day, we received news from him that she had died.”

The employer’s statement to Delhi Police read, “On December 27 morning, my wife went to Sunita’s room to wake her up, but she wasn’t there. She called her name a few times, but to no avail. Before my wife left to drop our children at school, she told me to wake Sunita up by 7 am. When I went to wake her, I saw her body hanging from the swing on the terrace.”

“We reached the house within minutes and saw police were already there. We were kept busy with paperwork. At 5 pm, she was cremated by her employer at Green Park cremation ground without our knowledge. This must be investigated,” claimed Sunita’s mother Munni Devi.