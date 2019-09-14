Delhi: Domestic help arrested for sedating and robbing elderly employer, daughter

A 30-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly sedating and robbing her employers in South East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar Thursday. Police said the woman, Bhuvneshwari, robbed the house along with two of her associates after she spiked her employers’ meal with sedatives on September 2.

Police said two women, aged 80 and 40, lived alone in the house. They had hired Bhuvneshwari, a Nepalese citizen, through a placement agency on August 31. She and her associates planned to get placed in a family where only women live and later rob them, said police.

The woman and her daughter told police that on September 1, the accused called a man, who she said was her brother, to give her medicines.

In her complaint, the daughter said, “She (accused) served us food around 1.30 pm and we went to sleep. After an hour or so, I heard a noise and woke up. I saw Bhuvneshwari standing with two men — one of them had came to our house. They attacked me and tied me up. My mother woke up due to the noise and was also threatened by them. They ransacked the house and took away cash and jewellery.”

RG Naik, DCP (Crime), said: “The woman managed to free themselves and called us. A team was formed to trace the accused; the placement agency was also contacted. Later, one of our informers told us the woman was planning to meet someone near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand and we arrested her. Officers recovered Rs 88,000, gold jewellery and four wristwatches from her.”

In the evening, the women were admitted to hospital as the help had mixed sedatives in their lunch, said the DCP.