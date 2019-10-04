Delhi: Domestic help among three held for burglary

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in South East Delhi’s Amar Colony. According to police, Fatima (34), who works as a domestic help, did a recce of vacant houses in the area and passed the information to Mahmood (37) and Zakir (35).

A senior police officer said: “On September 29, a resident of Lajpat Nagar found Rs 50 lakh and some jewellery missing when he returned home in the evening. A case of theft and house-trespass was registered.”

“We examined CCTV footage and saw two persons leaving the house in an e-rickshaw on the day of the incident… More than 100 e-rickshaw drivers were questioned. On Tuesday, we received information that the accused were near Sarai Kale Khan. Teams raided the area and arrested the two men,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).

During questioning, the accused men told police about Fatima, who was later arrested.

Meanwhile, a day after police arrested three men following an exchange of fire in Vasant Kunj, it has been found that one of the accused, Sunil Kumar Meena (38), targeted offices of property dealers.

“Meena, along with his associates, were involved in robbery cases in Bindapur, Nangloi, Hari Nagar, Moti Nagar etc. They kept changing number plates of their car to evade arrest,” said Devender Arya, DCP (South West).