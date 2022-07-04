Delhi: Barking dog leads to brawl, man hits three residents in Paschim Vihar

A case has been registered in Delhi’s Outer District after a man allegedly attacked three Paschim Vihar residents and struck a pet dog with an iron pipe after it barked at him.

The officials at the East Paschim Vihar police station said that they received a PCR call regarding the matter at 9.27 am on Sunday. A man named Dharamvir Dahiya was walking on the street in the morning when a pet dog, owned by a Paschim Vihar resident, started barking at him, they said. Dahiya allegedly picked up the dog by its tail and threw it away.

Officials said that the owner of the dog, Rakshit (25), intervened to protect it, leading to a minor scuffle with Dahiya, who was allegedly bitten by the dog at the time. They added that Dahiya allegedly came back later carrying an iron pipe and struck the dog on its head using it.

The police said that this led to another altercation in which a neighbour, Hemant (53) and Rakshit were struck. They added that Dahiya then allegedly barged into Rakshit’s house to take back the pipe, striking a 45-year-old woman, Renu, in the process.

The police noted that Dahiya went to Park Hospital in Khyala on account of the dog bite, and that all the injured were medically examined.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “On the statement of Rakshit, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), section 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 451 (house-trespass to commit offence) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (cruel treatment of animals) has been registered. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified.”

Visuals from the scene appeared to show a man running with a rod before striking a dog and the man standing next to it.