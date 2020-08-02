Delhi: Dog blamed for accident that injured 4

Police said the driver, Amit Pulami, hails from Nepal and had recently got his tempo repaired to mislead the cops in the investigation. Police said the driver, Amit Pulami, hails from Nepal and had recently got his tempo repaired to mislead the cops in the investigation.

A 29-year-old woman who rammed her BMW into four people on Friday night has blamed her dog for the accident. The incident took place around 9.45 pm near Sapna Cinema, when the woman had come out to have an ice-cream.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “The woman, who runs a boutique in East of Kailash, claims she was eating ice-cream inside her car when her dog jumped out and the vehicle’s gear changed accidentally, due to which the incident took place.”

The injured include the ice-cream vendor and bystanders. Most suffered injuries to their legs and feet.

A case under sections of rash driving has been registered against the woman at the Amar Colony police station.

