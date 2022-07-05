scorecardresearch
Delhi dog attack: 'Our dog is gentle… the man threw it just for barking at him', says owner Renu

Renu alleged that Dharamvir Dahiya came to retrieve the rod and attacked her when she stopped him.

Written by Arnav Chandrasekhar | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 2:56:01 am
dog brawl delhiThe family alleged that the dog was hit on its head and suffered a blood clot. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Despite their own wounds, Paschim Vihar residents Hemant (53), Renu (45) and their nephew Rakshit (25) were worried about the health of their dog, Scooby. The family and the dog were injured Sunday morning after an altercation with another resident, Dharamvir Dahiya, took a nasty turn. Dahiya was angry that the dog barked at him and allegedly attacked the animal and the family with an iron rod.

Renu, a housewife, said, “Scooby has been with us for eight years. We got him when he was just a one-month-old puppy… He is a gentle dog. Dahiya grabbed his tail and threw him just for barking. He would not have bitten him otherwise.” She added that the dog suffered a blood clot on its head.

dog attacked Delhi CCTV footage showed Dahiya running with the rod and hitting the dog and a man standing next to it.

Her husband Hemant, a chartered accountant, was also struck on the back of his neck when he bent down to help Scooby: “I was knocked down by the blow… I still have swelling and bruising…”

dog brawl Rakshit had to get 9 stitches. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Rakshit said that after Dahiya hit his uncle, he grabbed the rod and pushed him. “In the course of this, I was hit several times on the head…”

A BCom graduate who works for a private company, Rakshit had to get nine stitches and said he was not able to sleep properly due to the pain and swelling.

Renu alleged that Dahiya came to retrieve the rod and attacked her when she stopped him: “I had stepped out to give directions to the PCR van. Dahiya then went into our house to grab the rod. He struck me several times when I tried to stop him. I have severe pain in my arm and back now…”

