Delhi: DoE issues warning to private schools yet to supply books, uniforms to EWS, DG students

August 1, 2022 2:59:32 pm
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has warned private schools in the city of action if they fail to comply with the directives to supply books and uniforms to students in the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) categories.
The DoE issued the warning after it received complaints about students not receiving the supplies from their schools, it said. According to provisions of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, private schools are supposed to reserve admissions in 25% of the declared strength of their entry-level classes for students from these categories. The admissions are conducted by the DoE through an online application process, following which seats are allotted through a centralised draw of lots. Along with this, schools are also required to provide these students with free books and uniforms.
The directorate has directed all district-level education officials to ensure compliance with the provision of the RTE Act and take action against non-compliant schools under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules. It has asked the officials to inquire into why action has not been taken yet, to fix the issue and submit action-taken reports within two weeks.
Recently, the DoE said that an Aadhaar card will be mandatory for applying for admissions to Delhi private schools under the EWS, DG categories and under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories from the next academic session. The DoE said the move was necessary because of applicants who filed multiple applications by fudging personal details to increase the probability of their selection in the computerised draw of lots. According to officials, the education department noticed that some applicants got admitted to multiple schools because of such manipulation.
