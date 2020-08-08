Delhi: Doctors say minor may require another operation

According to doctors at AIIMS, she has been shifted to the department of neurosurgery and is currently in the ICU. (Representational) According to doctors at AIIMS, she has been shifted to the department of neurosurgery and is currently in the ICU. (Representational)

“Bruises over shoulder and neck, multiple lacerations (swelling) over head/forehead and bite marks…” are among observations made by the doctors at Sanjay Gandhi hospital after examining the 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted earlier this week. The observations have been recorded in the medico-legal case report submitted to Delhi Police.

The victim, who was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday, is critical and doctors are monitoring her condition.

According to doctors at AIIMS, she has been shifted to the department of neurosurgery and is currently in the ICU.

“There is swelling in her brain and we are monitoring her condition. At present, she is critical and any further plans to operate her will be finalised in the next few days,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

As she was brought to the hospital, doctors at AIIMS performed two surgeries — one of the skull and another in the lower abdomen.

A team of doctors from the department of pediatrics and gynecology performed the surgery.

While a forensic investigation has been carried out by the doctors at Sanjay Gandhi hospital, a separate investigation is also being conducted by the AIIMS forensic department.

According to the police, she was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours at her home on Tuesday evening,

Besides the sexual assault, the girl was hit on the face and head with a sharp object, said the police. The accused has said during questioning that the more she resisted, the more he assaulted her.

