Delhi: Doctors out to buy fruit assaulted, accused of ‘spreading coronavirus’

Two doctors were allegedly assaulted and accused of “spreading coronavirus” outside their house in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the incident took place around 10pm, when the women, who are sisters, were out buying fruits. One of the women works at Safdarjung hospital.

“A man started questioning the doctors and asked why they had stepped out of their house. He accused them of spreading coronavirus,” said Dr Manish, president of Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Sardarjung hospital.

When the doctors responded, the man allegedly slapped one of them and hit the other on her hand.

In the complaint, the women have alleged that the man asked them to maintain social distancing and started misbehaving with them. He slapped one of them and also molested them, the complaint said.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have arrested a 42-year-old man, who is an interior designer. An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 509 (outraging the modesty of women), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) , at Hauz Khas police station.”

Sardarjung Hospital was among the first to start treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

