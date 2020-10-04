Delhi: Doctors, nurses to hold joint protest for pay

Doctors at North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital will be joined by nurses for a two-hour indefinite protest against the salary delay starting Monday. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

Doctors at North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital will be joined by nurses for a two-hour indefinite protest against the salary delay starting Monday. Salaries of doctors, nurses, and several other staff of health facilities under North MCD — including Hindu Rao, also a Covid facility — have been delayed since June.

Dr Sagar Deep, general secretary of the hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association, said, “Nurses will be joining the protest on Monday. We shall continue protesting till our salaries are paid.”

Mayor Jai Prakash said, “Our sources of money were affected by Covid but we have taken new initiatives which will give results soon; we will be in a better position to pay salary on time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd