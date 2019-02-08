Delhi: Doctors named in RML radiologist’s suicide note booked for abetment

A day after a 52-year-old senior radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital allegedly committed suicide at her residence, police Thursday booked three doctors for allegedly abetting the suicide of their colleague.

DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said, “We registered an FIR after we received a complaint from Dr Poonam Vohra’s husband, Chiranjiv Vohra. We booked three doctors as the victim left behind a two-line suicide note, alleging she was humiliated and harassed by them.”

“She was chairperson of the hospital’s Annual Confidential Report (ACR) committee. Of the three names mentioned in her suicide note, two are members of the committee. They were reviewing a case. In her note, she alleged that they humiliated and harassed her. We are probing their roles and are likely to summon them to join the investigation,” said Verma.

When contacted, Chiranjiv claimed “she said in conversations she was being humiliated and harassed by her colleagues.”

But the administration said it received no complaint from Dr Vohra. “The ACR committee may be an intra-departmental one. The hospital doesn’t have a committee like this,” said a senior doctor from the hospital. It said it has handed over details to the Union Health Ministry, which will conduct the inquiry.

Sources said the hospital’s academic council had recommended her name for promotion to become an associate professor in the radiology department.