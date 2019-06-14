Delhi doctors to go on strike tomorrow in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

Resident doctors from 14 government hospitals across Delhi will be on strike on Saturday to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in Kolkata, said Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA INDIA).

On Friday, scores of doctors at several government and private hospitals held demonstrations by boycotting work. A group of doctors also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and apprised him about the medical fraternity’s demand for ensuring the safety and security of doctors in the face of any violence in hospital premises.

Vardhan has assured the doctors that he will look into their demands.

Meanwhile, West Bengal doctors’ protest entered its fifth day Friday as doctors continued to demand adequate security. More than a hundred senior medical practitioners across various state-run hospitals tendered their resignations on Friday accusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to tackle the situation.

The Indian Medical Association Friday also launched a three-day nationwide protest and called for a strike on June 17 with the demand for proper security of the doctors in all hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court refused to pass an interim order on the ongoing strike and sought details of the steps taken by the Bengal government over the alleged attacks on doctors. It gave the government time till June 21.

Clashes erupted between doctors and relatives of a patient at NRS Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata on Monday night after the patient died. Family members of the deceased soon accused medical officers on duty of negligence which led to the casualty. Later, a group of 200 people assaulted doctors, during which two interns were injured: Paribaha Mukherjee, hit by stones, is being treated at the Institute of Neurosciences and Yash Tekwani was admitted to NRS.