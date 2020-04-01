Three doctors working in Delhi hospitals test positive for Covid-19

Hospital staff at an coronavirus isolation ward. Hospital staff at an coronavirus isolation ward.

Three resident doctors working in government hospitals in Delhi are among the healthcare professionals who have been tested positive in the capital city. A 32-year-old doctor working in the department of pediatrics in Delhi government’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital (SVBPH) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, after his wife who works in the department of biochemistry at a Safdarjung hospital was tested positive on March 26.

“His reports have come out to be positive but we are sending for a repeat test,” said a senior doctor from the SVBPH hospital. The couple stay in south Delhi area.

Another senior resident doctor working in the department of preventive oncology in Delhi State Cancer Insitute (DSCI) has also been tested positive.

In Delhi, earlier two doctors working in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and one working in a private set-up were tested positive for Covid-19. The health department is tracing over 2,000 people associated with the doctors working in the mohalla clinics. So far, 120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported from the national capital.

