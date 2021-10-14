Delhi: Doctors assaulted inside Pitampura hospital after newborn baby dies during C-section

Two doctors were allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of people inside Kuber Hospital and Urology Centre in Northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area Wednesday after a newborn baby died when an emergency C-section was performed on a woman, said the police.

The police said the assailants were the family members of the woman who had come to visit her. Enraged by the death of the baby, they attacked the doctors, said the police.

A case under IPC sections of voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt has been registered against the family members and they were detained. The doctors were taken for primary treatment.

CCTV footage and other videos of the incident were posted on social media by the doctors. These videos show a group of men and women hurling abuses at a doctor. A doctor is seen walking near a room when the family waylays and manhandles him. Later, they broke into a fight and pushed each other.

“We received a call in the evening. A woman was admitted the same day for delivery. Due to some health complications, the doctors performed a cesarean (C-section) but the baby died. Family members outside the operation theatre got angry and started hurling abuses. There was also a fight and two doctors received minor injuries,” said an officer.