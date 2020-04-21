Delhi: Healthcare workers to be accommodated in hotels, dharamshalas

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Medical staff in Civil Lines during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Coronavirus (COVID-19): Medical staff in Civil Lines during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Healthcare workers at dedicated Covid-19 facilities in New Delhi would be provided accommodation in hotels and dharamshalas, the secretary of the state health and family welfare department has directed in an order.

The type of accommodation has been categorised as per the designation of the workers. Doctors would be provided accommodation in 4 or 5 star hotels, and supporting staff in dharamshalas. Nurses and paramedics would also get hotel accommodation, but the order does not specify the type of hotel.

The directive applies to doctors, nurses, paramedics and supporting staff of dedicated Covid-19 facilities including hospitals, health centres, quarantine and testing centres.

“The (order is) issued with the approval of the minister of health,” it stated.

Last month, the Delhi government had announced that all doctors on Covid-19 duty at state-run Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be housed in The Lalit, a 5-star hotel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd