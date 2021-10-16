Delhi: Doctor at central govt hospital booked for raping colleague, on the run

A doctor with a central government hospital was allegedly raped by a senior doctor in South Delhi. Police said the accused is absconding and teams have been sent to arrest him.

According to police, the incident took place when the doctor went to her senior’s house to attend a party. “We received a call on Monday regarding sexual harassment of a doctor from a central government hospital. We went to the hospital and found that the victim got her MLC (medico-legal examination) done. She told the investigating officer that on September 29, she went to attend the birthday party of her colleague when her senior allegedly raped her inside his room,” said Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South).

Based on the woman’s statement, a case was registered under sections of rape and unnatural offences. Police tried contacting the accused doctor and conducted several raids in Delhi, but without success. Meanwhile, the woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate.

The DCP said her teams are using technical surveillance tools to look for the accused doctor.