Delhi doctor murder: Flatmate Dr Chandra Prakash Verma arrested from Roorkee

Three days after a 25-year-old doctor was found dead, with her throat slit, at her rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar, police Thursday night arrested Dr Chandra Prakash Verma from Roorkee for allegedly killing her. The prime suspect in the murder of Garima Mishra — her flatmate and former colleague at a government hospital in Karol Bagh, 30-year-old Verma— was missing since the incident happened.

Multiple raids were conducted across UP to nab him.

On Tuesday night, Mishra’s body, lying in a pool of blood inside her room, was discovered by her cousin brother. She had rented the third floor of the building along with Verma and his friend in January. When her body was discovered, the third flatmate was in his room, and was detained for a few hours by police.

Also, two months ago, Garima had complained to her parents about her flatmate and former colleague. But a few days later, she told them she had sorted out the issue with him, the woman’s elder brother Jyotirmoy Mishra, who works in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express.

Mishra said his sister came to Delhi in December 2018 and started working at the Delhi government’s NC Joshi Memorial Hospital. That’s where she met Verma. She eventually left her job to prepare for the MD entrance.

“It was her colleague who helped her find the rented accommodation. They took up separate rooms in the house and split the rent. My parents have visited her there,” he said.

Mishra alleged that his sister had told them she had been facing problems with her roommate.