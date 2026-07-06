‘Family opposed marriage’: Delhi doctor found dead in hospital, leaves behind 3-page note

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A 35-year-old senior resident doctor was found dead inside a duty room at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Civil Lines on Sunday, Delhi Police said.
Police said they reached the spot after receiving a PCR call and found that Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a senior resident in the anaesthesia department, was discovered unconscious in duty room number 109. He was later declared dead.
Police recovered a three-page note and a diary from the room, in which he reportedly stated that he was under stress because he was unable to marry his colleague. According to the note, their families opposed the marriage because they belonged to different castes.
Dr Anand, who hailed from Ludhiana in Punjab, had served in the hospital’s anaesthesia unit for about three years. He was on night duty from 8 pm on July 4 to 8 am on July 5.
“The duty room was locked from the inside. The door was forced open around 9 am, and staff rushed him to the emergency department, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A cannula was found in his left hand,” the officer said.
A technician assistant had inserted it around 10 pm at the deceased doctor’s request, the officer added.
The district crime team and FSL Rohini examined the scene. Investigators recovered syringes, empty drug vials and a black bag containing the suicide note and a diary.
In the note, police said the doctor mentioned a relationship with a colleague from Madhya Pradesh and that their families opposed their marriage because they belonged to different castes.
Family members of the doctor have been informed, and further probe is underway.
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