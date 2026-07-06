‘Family opposed marriage’: Delhi doctor found dead in hospital, leaves behind 3-page note

Dr Anand, who hailed from Ludhiana in Punjab, had served in the hospital’s anaesthesia unit for about three years. (Photo/AI-generated)

A 35-year-old senior resident doctor was found dead inside a duty room at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Civil Lines on Sunday, Delhi Police said.

Police said they reached the spot after receiving a PCR call and found that Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a senior resident in the anaesthesia department, was discovered unconscious in duty room number 109. He was later declared dead.

Police recovered a three-page note and a diary from the room, in which he reportedly stated that he was under stress because he was unable to marry his colleague. According to the note, their families opposed the marriage because they belonged to different castes.