Delhi: Doctor falls to death at GTB Hospital

Police have launched an investigation after a 44-year-old doctor was found dead after allegedly falling off the balcony of the eighth floor of a residential complex in GTB Hospital on Saturday.

Police are verifying whether he fell or jumped. No suicide note has been recovered, said Meghna Yadav, DCP, Shahdara.

Police said Pallav Saharia, a doctor, lived with his family in the GTB staff quarters in Shahdara where the incident took place around 10 am. Inquest proceedings are being conducted under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death).

Saharia’s wife, Priyanka, works at GTB Hospital’s pathology department whereas Pallav was practising medicine at a private hospital in Noida. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“We received a call around 10.30 am from GTB Hospital about the incident. A man was admitted at the hospital after he suffered severe injuries due to his fall from the balcony of his house. He later succumbed to his injuries. We have not found a suicide note. The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday after the deceased’s family from Assam arrived in Delhi. The body was returned to the family on the same day,” said Yadav.

Police said Pallav’s mother-in-law and a caretaker were present inside the house at the time of the incident. “We suspect he lost balance and fell from the balcony. Police are verifying all facts and a medical report is awaited. We do not suspect any foul play,” said a senior police officer.