Delhi doctor arrested in Kanpur kidney racket

Kanpur police Saturday arrested a 69-year-old doctor in connection with a probe into a kidney racket, which was busted in February this year. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the racket have so far arrested 11 persons.

“Police arrested Deepak Shukla, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of a private hospital in Delhi, for his alleged involvement in the racket. Shukla was produced before a local court in Kanpur which sent him to judicial custody,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime (Kanpur), Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who is also the supervising officer of SIT.

“While probing into the racket, we found involvement of Shukla, who is also the head of the private hospital’s authorisation committee that looks into organ donation. We found out that Shukla was heading all the panels under which donors were found fake. The certificate of donors which had approval of the authorisation committee was also found fake,” he added.

“Besides, blood samples were changed in the lab of the hospital to match the DNA of donar and recipient. The probe is on and the laboratory officials would also be questioned. Notices have been issued to two coordinators of the hospital, who have obtained arrest stay, to record their statement,” Rajesh Kumar said. People involved in the racket used to remove kidney of poor people illegally and sent it for transplant into patients.

The FIR was lodged at Barra police station in Kanpur.