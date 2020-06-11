Delhi: Docs at North MCD hospital threaten strike

Sources said other hospitals may also join the protest. Mayor Avtar Singh said he is trying to arrange funds to pay salaries. North MCD employs 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers. (Representational) Sources said other hospitals may also join the protest. Mayor Avtar Singh said he is trying to arrange funds to pay salaries. North MCD employs 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers. (Representational)

North MCD hospital doctors have threatened to resign en masse or hold a ‘pen down’ strike if they are not paid salaries pending for past three months. Doctors of Kasturba hospital have given a letter to the administration threatening mass resignation from June 16 while Hindu Rao has already drafted a letter threatening ‘pen down’ strike which the association will be giving to the administration Friday.

Sources said other hospitals may also join the protest. Mayor Avtar Singh said he is trying to arrange funds to pay salaries. North MCD employs 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers.

