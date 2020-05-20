Follow Us:
Delhi: Do not use saliva to paste stamps, lawyers told

The direction to not use saliva to paste stamps has been issued to lawyers in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and to reduce the spread of the virus in district courts.

Published: May 20, 2020
In a bid to avoid the spread of Covid-19, the Office of the District and Sessions Judge (HQs) issued a direction to not use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on petitions or applications.

The said direction has been issued in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and to reduce the spread of the virus in district courts. “Lawyers/ munshis/ litigants/ naib courts/ police officials may be asked through court staff to not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petition and envelopes containing summons/notices, etc,” the circular stated.

Furthermore, officials are also directed to not use saliva while doing pagination of files. While asking for strict compliance with the aforesaid directions, the circular states that the court staff shall advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial files.

