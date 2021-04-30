Do not line up outside vaccination centres tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday appealed to people to not line up outside vaccination centres on Saturday, May 1, the day vaccination for all adults was supposed to start.

“Vaccines have not been delivered to us yet. We are in regular touch with companies making the vaccine. We are hopeful that they will reach up by tomorrow or day after. This is what they have told us. 3 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine will be delivered first. Please do not line up outside vaccination centres tomorrow. It can result in a law and order situation. It could also lead to a situation where there is no social distancing. Please do not do this,” the CM said.

So far, Delhi has given the first dose of the vaccine to over 31 lakh people. Of these, over 6 lakh people have got both doses, data shared by the government says. Delhi’s estimated population is close to 2 crore.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, in the first phase, vaccines were available only to healthcare workers and frontline workers. In the second phase, those above the age of 60 and between the ages of 45 and 59 with co-morbid conditions were eligible to take the shot.

The third phase of the mass immunisation drive kicked off on April 1 with Centre allowing states to vaccinate all people above the age of 45 years of age.

While registration for vaccination opened on Wednesday, vaccine slots are not being booked presently.

Kejriwal said that as soon as the vaccine is available, people will be informed.

“As soon as the vaccine comes, we will announce it properly. After that, everyone who has registered and those who get appointments will be vaccinated. I need your help. Both companies – producing Covishield and Covaxin – have been requested to provide 67 lakh vaccine doses each within the next three months. Delhi government will pay for them. People in Delhi will be vaccinated for free. Companies have been asked to give their supply schedule. Our target is to vaccinate everyone in the next three months. We have prepared all infrastructure for this purpose. It now depends on these companies to deliver the vaccine to us. If they are able to give us sufficient vaccines in the stipulated time, we will vaccinate everyone,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took his second shot of the vaccine on Thursday. He said vaccines were safe and those who were vaccinated were not seeing very severe infection in most cases.

“It is not that you will not get infected after getting the vaccine, but if you get the disease, it will not be as severe. Vaccinating everyone in three months is a mammoth task, I require your help and cooperation,” he said.