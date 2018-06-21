Delhi: Do away with all-boys schools, recommends panel on women safety

The report has five chapters which analyse causes of offences against women and reasons leading to increased involvement of school dropouts in such offences. The report has five chapters which analyse causes of offences against women and reasons leading to increased involvement of school dropouts in such offences.

Abolition of all-boys schools could help prevent cases of molestation around all-girls schools, and removing drug addicts from footpaths in the capital can control roadside crime — these are some of the recommendations made by a six-member committee to study and analyse issues related to safety of women.

The committee was constituted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in March last year. According to sources, a 35-page report will be submitted to the L-G on Friday. “The report has a large number of recommendations, not only for police, but also for various agencies and government departments on how they can work together to ensure safety of women and security on roads,” said a source.

The report has five chapters which analyse causes of offences against women and reasons leading to increased involvement of school dropouts in such offences. It also talks about the importance of roping in NGOs and other agencies that work in the field of women safety.

The report also talks about promoting a gender-friendly environment. “It talks about problems systematically and we are eagerly awaiting its release,” said an officer who worked with the committee. During the study, the committee identified four places where women feel most unsafe in the city — universities and campuses, public transport, places with a large homeless population, and low-income areas. “We conducted a study and talked to women in these areas. The kind of harassment they face is shocking,” said the officer.

The panel comprised Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Beniwal, IBHAS director Nimesh Desai, professors Krishna Menon and Pamela Singla, women safety expert Kalpana Vishwanath, psychologist Monica Kumar, and Additional Secretary (Home) O P Mishra.

