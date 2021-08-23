Delhi: DJB employee hit by car in Dwarka, dies

A 52-year-old employee of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) died after being hit by a car in Dwarka Saturday morning.

Police said the victim has been identified as Rattan Lal, and the accident took place at Rail Factory Road at 7 am.

Police said Lal was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Police said an IAF officer who owns the vehicle later came to the police station and said he was driving the car. However, police are checking claims by an eyewitness that his son may have been at the wheel.

“We are checking CCTVs in the area and verifying inputs. We want to confirm if the officer was, in fact, driving the car,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S K Meena said a case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).