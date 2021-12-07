Delhi: DJ, wrestler arrested for illegal arms trade

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three men including a professional disc jockey and a wrestler for allegedly smuggling illegal arms into Delhi and other states. Police said the accused were caught with more than two dozen semi-automatic pistols.

According to officials, two Special Cell teams — North and New Delhi Range — caught two arms suppliers, Pankaj Kumar and Jitender, from Rohini on Monday.

Police found the duo were carrying arms and were waiting to deliver them.

“The team had been looking for illegal arms traders in the area. Around 1 pm Monday, we found the accused were in the Rohini area. They were caught in a car with 15 pistols,” said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (Special Cell).

On Friday last week, a man named Yogesh Patel was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan with 12 pistols.

“Patel worked as a DJ at parties in Delhi. To earn more money, he indulged in trading of weapons. We had received information that he would come to deliver a consignment at Sarai Kale Khan. In the evening, a team was sent and Patel was caught in front of the Millennium Park,” said Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

During interrogation, Yogesh told the police that he spent between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 to buy one semi-automatic pistol and sold them for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Pankaj Kumar hails from Aligarh and has participated in state-level wrestling championships. However, due to Covid, he couldn’t participate anymore, making the duo team up and resort to the trade, police said.