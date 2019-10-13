Delhi: Diwali laser show will last four days, from 6 pm to 10 pm

Toggle Menu
Kejriwal said, “I invite all of Delhi to enjoy the laser show.” (File)

In a bid to encourage people to not burst crackers this Diwali, the Delhi government will host a four-day mega-laser show in Connaught Place, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday. The laser show will be held at Central Park from October 26-29 during the evening. Kejriwal said, “I invite all of Delhi to enjoy the laser show.”

A Delhi government source said that four sessions of hour-long laser shows will be held 6 pm onwards on all four evenings. “It will be go on till 10 pm and will have digital displays. The agencies doing it have been finalised. There will also be a food court. It will be a community celebration of Diwali like Delhi has never seen before…,” said the source.

An operations committee has been formed to coordinate with local police, traffic police and the NDMC. A source said, “The plan is to pedestrianise Connaught Place from 5 pm onwards for these four days.”

