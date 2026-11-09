Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 257 calls on Diwali this year, including 214 fire-related calls, with the highest number of emergencies reported between 8 pm and 10 pm, according to its data.
While the overall number of calls on Diwali has fluctuated over the past five years, the number of calls received during the crucial 12-hour night period remained almost unchanged compared with last year.
According to data, DFS received 269 calls in 2025, 318 in 2024, 208 in 2023 and 201 in 2022.
The department received 178 calls between 6 pm and midnight on November 8, while another 103 calls were received between midnight and 6 am on Monday, November 9, taking the total for the 12-hour period to 281.
The corresponding figure for 2025 was 283 calls, comprising 152 calls between 6 pm and midnight and 131 between midnight and 6 am.
The time-wise breakup for the Diwali day shows that the busiest two-hour window was between 8 pm and 10 pm, when 85 calls were received, including 84 fire calls and eight cracker-related fire calls.
This was followed by 61 calls between 10 pm and midnight, including 60 fire calls and 10 cracker-related fire calls.
The call volume began rising in the evening. Between 4 pm and 6 pm, the department received 13 calls, including seven fire calls. This increased to 32 calls between 6 pm and 8 pm, of which 25 were fire-related, before surging to 85 in the following two hours.
Animal rescue was the second-largest category, with 17 calls, followed by nine special-job calls, seven bird-rescue calls and five human-rescue calls.
The department also received one house-collapse call, one road-accident call and three stand-by calls. No mock-drill calls were recorded.
The department’s key-events report recorded one fatal incident and six non-fatal incidents.
However officials said the fatal call was about a decomposed body found in Hairderpur.
Among the major incidents reported were a medium-category fire at two adjacent factories on Samshan Ghat Wali Road in Nangli Sakrawati, and major fires at an industrial unit in Narela and an NDMC godown near Safdarjung Airport.
The medium-category fire was reported around 5.25 pm on November 8, while a major fire was reported at a factory in Narela Industrial Area, around 8.50 pm.
Another major fire was reported at an NDMC godown beneath the Safdarjung Flyover, near Safdarjung Airport, around 9.32 pm.
The department’s report also listed fires at a banquet hall in Pooth Kalan Khurd at 12.20 am on November 9, an apartment in IP Extension’s Saraswati Apartment at 1 am, New Krishna School in Prakash Vihar, Karawal Nagar, at 2.11 am, and a shop at Chhota Bazar in Shahdara at 3 am.
Five firemen sustained injuries while responding to emergencies during the festival period.
Abhishek Malik, Chief Fire Officer, DFS, said the department had been on high alert in the run-up to Diwali, with personnel and fire tenders kept ready to respond to emergencies.
“Even before Diwali celebrations began, there were multiple fire incidents reported in areas such as Gaffar Market and other marketplaces. Keeping in mind the heightened risk during Diwali, our fire tenders were kept on standby and personnel were deployed to ensure a prompt response to any emergency. This is a peak period for the department, and officials are expected to remain available for duty. Leave is restricted during this time to ensure adequate manpower on the ground. With cracker-related activities also adding to the alert, the Delhi Fire Services had made additional preparations to deal with any eventuality,” he said.