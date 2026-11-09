The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 257 calls on Diwali this year, including 214 fire-related calls, with the highest number of emergencies reported between 8 pm and 10 pm, according to its data.

While the overall number of calls on Diwali has fluctuated over the past five years, the number of calls received during the crucial 12-hour night period remained almost unchanged compared with last year.

According to data, DFS received 269 calls in 2025, 318 in 2024, 208 in 2023 and 201 in 2022.

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The department received 178 calls between 6 pm and midnight on November 8, while another 103 calls were received between midnight and 6 am on Monday, November 9, taking the total for the 12-hour period to 281.