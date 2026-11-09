170+ Diwali burn cases at Delhi’s Safdarjung, AIIMS hospitals

At Safdarjung, 35 children with firecracker injuries were treated in the OPD. At AIIMS, 18 of the 42 patients were under 18: six below 10 years and 12 between 10 and 18 years.

Written by: Tabshir Shams
2 min readNew DelhiNov 9, 2026 02:55 PM IST
Fire crackers enhance pollution on Diwali festival in Delhi/NCR. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Fire crackers enhance pollution on Diwali festival in Delhi/NCR. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s hospitals treated over 170 Diwali-related burn injuries, most of them caused by firecrackers. Several patients were admitted, some with major burns.

Safdarjung Hospital, home to the country’s largest burn unit, treated 135 Diwali-related burn cases over November 7 and 8, according to its Department of Burns, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. Firecrackers caused 129 of them and diyas caused six.

Seven patients needed admission for major burns, one of them a child under 12. Ninety-three were male and 42 female. Of the 135, 131 were from Delhi and four from outside.

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AIIMS logged 42 cases by 11 am on November 9. Thirty-seven were firecracker injuries and two were potash burns.

Also Read | 257 calls, 5 personnel injured: No respite for Delhi’s firefighters

Eleven were major — four patients are in the ICU and seven in the ward — while 31 were minor. Eight patients were admitted, one of them critical, and five have undergone surgery.

Youngest patient is 5-year-old

At AIIMS, 18 of the 42 patients were under 18: six below 10 years and 12 between 10 and 18 years. The youngest was five.

An eight-year-old was critical, with burns across 45 per cent of the body surface area.

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At Safdarjung, 35 children with firecracker injuries were treated in the OPD, and one was admitted, according to the hospital’s media statement.

Also Read | Delhi wakes up to toxic post-Diwali air, 8 stations in ‘Severe’ zone

Last year, Safdarjung recorded 129 burn injuries, 108 from firecrackers and 11 from oil lamps, among other causes. AIIMS recorded 60 injuries in 2025, 48 of them from firecrackers. Its youngest patient was four months old.

Hospitals had made arrangements for a surge in burn cases, with Safdarjung setting aside 20 beds. Seven Diwali burn patients remain admitted there, while AIIMS has eight patients admitted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Rela... Read More

 

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