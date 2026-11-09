Delhi’s hospitals treated over 170 Diwali-related burn injuries, most of them caused by firecrackers. Several patients were admitted, some with major burns.

Safdarjung Hospital, home to the country’s largest burn unit, treated 135 Diwali-related burn cases over November 7 and 8, according to its Department of Burns, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. Firecrackers caused 129 of them and diyas caused six.

Seven patients needed admission for major burns, one of them a child under 12. Ninety-three were male and 42 female. Of the 135, 131 were from Delhi and four from outside.

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AIIMS logged 42 cases by 11 am on November 9. Thirty-seven were firecracker injuries and two were potash burns.

Eleven were major — four patients are in the ICU and seven in the ward — while 31 were minor. Eight patients were admitted, one of them critical, and five have undergone surgery.