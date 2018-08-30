Delhi: ‘Disturbed’ by arrest of faculty, schools plan muted celebrations for Teachers’ Day

The National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), an association of over 160 senior secondary private schools, has reportedly issued a similar advisory to schools. (Representational Image) The National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), an association of over 160 senior secondary private schools, has reportedly issued a similar advisory to schools. (Representational Image)

This year, several private schools in the capital will either not celebrate Teachers’ Day or will have muted celebrations, as a mark of protest against a “spate of arrests” of teachers and principals in the city, and the poor treatment meted out to their community. The Springdales Education Society sent a note on August 21 stating it will not be hosting the Teachers’ Day dinner this year. The society runs two schools in the city.

A circular said this is “owing to a series of disturbing events in schools, in and outside Delhi, where principals and teachers have been held accountable for situations that in many instances have not been the responsibility of schools and their management”.

“Teachers are being targeted on unproven allegations of a lack of safety of school children. The relationship between the school and parents, too, is merely transactional and not what we desire it to be or what it used to be,” it said.

Recently, two teachers and the principal of a school were arrested after a Class IX student allegedly committed suicide. Parents had alleged harassment by the teacher and the school.

Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Springdales School, Pusa Road, said, “We have taken this decision in solidarity over the treatment given to our colleagues. The guru-shishya parampara has been lost, and without any involvement people are held responsible. We all now work in a culture of fear and several incidents have put us in pain and anguish. The civil society and government should look into this matter.”

The National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), an association of over 160 senior secondary private schools, has reportedly issued a similar advisory to schools. The Affordable Private Schools’ Association has also decided not to celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5. “We, the educationist fraternity, have to restore the value in our society and respect of the teachers, so that we can bring trust in the system,” it said in a statement.

