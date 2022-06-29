Delhi districts improve scores in Performance Grading Index on school education system

Many districts in Delhi have improved their scores in the school education system over the past two years, according to the data released by Union Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) for the districts of India. The reports for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 released Monday evaluate the performance of the school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis on different parameters.

Each district is allotted scores out of a total of 600 points across 83 indicators which are grouped under six categories: Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction, Infrastructure Facilities & Student’s Entitlements, School Safety & Child Protection, Digital Learning and Governance Process.

Interestingly, the districts in Delhi fared better in the Digital Learning category, compared to other states. In the 2019-2020 report, as many as 180 districts scored less than 10 per cent on digital learning, 146 districts scored between 11% and 20%, while 125 districts had scores between 21% and 30%. All of Delhi’s districts scored over 25 out of 50 in this category. The digital leaning category includes parameters such as the percentage of schools with computers and internet for pedagogical purposes, and the percentage of teachers trained in using computers and teaching through them.

The districts were categorised into different grades according to their performances: Daksh for those scoring more than 90%; Utkarsh for those between 81 and 90%; Ati-uttam for those between 71and 80%; Uttam for those between 61 and 70%; Prachesta-1 for those between 51 and 60%; Prachesta-2 for those between 41 and 50%; Prachesta-3 for those between 31 and 40%; Akanshi-1 for those between 21 and 30%; Akanshi-2 for those between 11 and 20%; and Akanshi-3 for those below 20%.

The report for 2018-2019 had placed 2 out of 9 Delhi districts, namely West A and North West, in the Ati-uttam grade and the remaining seven in the Uttam category. For the 2019-2020, the number of districts was increased to 13, of which 7 were placed in the Ati-uttam grade. The New Delhi, North, West B, South West B, East and South West A districts had improved their points and moved up to this bracket.

The districts which climbed up to the Ati-uttam grade had mostly improved their points in the Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction and Governance Processes categories. For instance, the North district’s points improved from 410 to 427. Its score for Outcomes increased from 153 to 159, Effective Classroom Transaction from 81 to 83, and Governance Processes from 73 to 79.

No district in India has been placed in the Daksh grade, while three districts from Rajasthan bagged the Utkarsh grade.