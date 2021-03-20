Delhi: Discontent at NSUT over offline exam

First-year students of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Dwarka Friday said they were “locked inside” hostels and not allowed to protest against “compulsory” offline exams scheduled to begin in the university from March 22. They said that as Covid cases were on the rise, NSUT should have provided an online option as well.

On Friday, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal visited the campus for a protest, but students alleged those in hostels were prohibited from going out to join them. “When students went out to protest we were threatened with suspension, expulsion and other disciplinary action by our warden and Dean Academics. Students were locked up in their hostel and not allowed to protest,” claimed a student.

He said optional offline classes had started in February, during which students had to sign a consent form. “For physical classes they announced it unilaterally. They are holding back to back exams in five days, where at least 1,700-1,800 students will appear,” he said.

University authorities denied that students were stopped from protesting or threatened with punitive action. “Let them bring proof that I have threatened them…Of course if they call me 20 times, if they call me at 2 in the night, I will say shut up. The exam schedule was put up on February 2, why are they creating a hullabaloo now?” said Dean Academics Sujata Sengar.

She said NSUT had been allowed to hold offline exams by the Delhi government. However, she said that if some students choose not to sit for the exam, “something will be done”.

NSUT PRO Vijayant Aggarwal said, “University is not the place for protest. In the world, till date, no positive outcome has been given by any crowd. Only power transferred from one greedy hand to another greedy hand including in communist countries.”