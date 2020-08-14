Delhi: Discoms warn against kites with metal-coated strings

The government is also examining whether the same concession can be extended even to large industries. “We will either include them in the waiver package or announce deferment of payment in their case,” said another official. (Representational)

Urging people to not fly kites near electrical installations during the Independence Day celebrations, discoms in Delhi — the BSES and TPDDL — issued advisories against metal-coated manjha that can interfere with electrical wirings and lead to power outages. Metal coated manjhas can lead to tripping of power connections and even electrocutions.

In a press release, BSES said, “The kites in itself are not the problem; it’s the metal coated thread or manjha — being a good conductor of electricity — which poses a great danger to not only the person flying the kite, but may also disrupt electrical supply of an area.”

As per estimates released by the discoms, tripping of just one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents, and can take up to two hours to rectify.

Last year the BSES reported 14 instances of kite-flying incidents.

