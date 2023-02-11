Power play reaches power department as Delhi L-G shunts out ‘AAP names’ from discoms

Following the directions of the Lieutenant Government Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi’s Power Department has removed “AAP Spokesperson” Jasmine Shah; Naveen Gupta, son of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta; and other private individuals, who had allegedly been “illegally appointed” as government nominees on the board of private discoms. They have been replaced them with senior government officials.

According to officials, invoking “difference of opinion” under Article 239AA of the Constitution of India, the L-G has referred the matter to the President. “They had collaborated with private representatives on boards of three DISCOMS and allegedly benefitted them to the tune of Rs 8,000 Crore at the cost of public exchequer,” officials from the L-G’s office claimed.

“Finance Secretary, Power Secretary and MD, Delhi Transco will now represent the government on the DISCOMS, as per regular practice, followed since Sheila Dikshit’s time as CM, when these DISCOMS came into existence,” they said.

An order by the Power Department reads: “Whereas LG considered the matter of illegal appointment of four private persons, namely, Shri Jasmine Shah, Shri Naveen D Gupta, Shri Umesh Tyagi and Shri J S Deswal as Government Nominees on behalf of Delhi Power Company Limited (DPCL) on the Board of Directors of DISCOMs pursuant to the Cabinet decision dated 2019, which was issued in gross violation of provisions of Rule 23 (iv) of Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (ToBR, 1993). The Lt Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 50 of the ToBR, 1993…. has referred the matter to the Hon’ble President of India through Central Government for a decision, being a matter of difference of opinion.”

It adds: “LG after observing that the matter being urgent and sensitive in nature warrants expeditious action, directed in terms of Rule 51 of the ToBR, 1993 read with Proviso to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution to replace the above-mentioned four private persons with following Senior Government Officers of the GNCTD as Government Nominees on behalf of DPCL on the Board of Directors of three DISCOMS, namely, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, pending decision of the Hon’ble President of India.”

In response, the AAP said, “LG’s orders removing Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta from the Board of DISCOMs is illegal and unconstitutional. LG does not have the power to issue such orders. Only the elected govt has powers to issue orders on the subject of electricity. LG has made a complete mockery of all SC orders and the Constitution. He is openly going around saying that SC orders are not binding on him.”

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, is already under LG’s radar. A few months ago, Shah’s office was sealed and the entitlement given to him was discontinued.