Delhi DISCOM BSES to now give out electricity bills in Braille

Delhi DISCOM BSES has launched electricity bills in Braille for visually impaired persons.

Households that opt for the provision will receive the electricity bill in Braille. “BSES’ electricity bill in Braille will cater to the specific needs of the visually impaired, and empower them to better understand the various components of the electricity bill, like units consumed, payment of due date, subsidy details, schemes etc,” a communication from BSES read.

On the occasion of World Braille Day on Wednesday, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) also launched an “upgraded and voice-enabled accessible BSES Mobile App and doorstep services for the visually impaired”, according to the communication from BSES. These apps are the BRPL Power App for residents of South and West Delhi and the BYPL Connect App for residents of East and Central Delhi.

People can register for doorstep services and the electricity bill in Braille through the BSES mobile app, the call centre or email. On registration, a BRPL or BYPL official will visit them at their home and help them complete the formalities without having to visit the BSES office, according to the communication.

The call centre number for BRPL is 19123 and the number for BYPL is 19122. The email IDs to register for these services are brpl.customercare@relianceada.com for BRPL and bypl.customercare@relianceada.com for BYPL.

The BSES bill in Braille was launched by S K Rungta, lawyer and general secretary of the National Federation of the Blind, along with BSES officials and visually impaired consumers.