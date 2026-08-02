Delhi disaster management officials get pay hike after 16 years

The Delhi government has approved a remuneration hike of up to 100 per cent for 32 employees of the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA), marking the first revision in their pay since these posts were created in 2009.

“We have delivered justice to disaster management personnel by revising remuneration that remained unchanged for 16 years,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. She added that the decision was “a long-overdue measure to deliver justice to officials who have served as the backbone of Delhi’s disaster management system since 2009”.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the posts of project officers, district project officers and project coordinators were created with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). However, these posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category, and thus the monthly remuneration stayed fixed at Rs 25,000 for project officers and district project officers, and at Rs 20,000 for project coordinators. These officials neither benefited from periodic pay revisions nor received any Dearness Allowance.