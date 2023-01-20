Delhi directorate of education to refund expenses of private schools towards enrolment of EWS students

The directorate of education in Delhi has allocated funds for the reimbursement of the expenditure met by private unaided schools while enrolling students belonging to economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups during the 2021-22 academic year.

The amount to be earmarked for reimbursement as per RTE Act was decided at a meeting chaired by the education secretary on Wednesday.

According to a circular by the directorate of education, the issue of the delayed release of payment to private schools was viewed very seriously.

The planning brand allocated a budget to each of the 13 districts in Delhi for processing the claims of reimbursement which amounted to a total of Rs 188 crore. The sanctioned amount stands to be Rs 123.03 crore and the balance amount is Rs 59.96 crore.

The percentage of expenditure stands to be 68.10 per cent, the circular stated.

The circular further stated that the allocated budget must be exhausted in the first instance and subsequently submit the demand for any further monetary requirement.

All regional directors of education were told to issue instructions to all DDE (districts or zones) concerned to submit a status report on pending claims by January 23 in a prescribed format and expedite the process of reimbursement of per child expenditure of the schools. The respective DDE zones were also asked to verify all pending claims up to 2021-22.