Delhi: Dip in positivity rate, new Covid cases, but testing falls too

The positivity rate in the capital has dipped over the last month, indicating a minor fall in daily Covid cases. Delhi saw an average positivity rate of 6.1% between September 19 and October 3, which fell to 5.6% between October 4 and October 17.

According to experts, the dip in positivity rate may be attributed to a significant reduction in the total number of tests done. “The spread of the disease can be gauged by the number of tests we are conducting, and the areas where the tests are being conducted. If we test on a population which has a less chance of turning out to be positive, then the positivity rate will be low, even if the number of tests conducted are on the higher side. If the positivity rate is below 5%, then we can say we are in a comfortable situation,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College.

Authorities conducted 8,00,323 tests (RT-PCR and rapid antigen) between September 19 and October 3, out of which 49,102 people tested positive.

However, in the next two weeks, a total of 7,10,072 people were tested, out of which 39,788 tested positive.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus among those who have been tested. Positivity rate is the parameter helps calculate the severity of the disease and can contribute towards taking the required containment measures for its prevention.

“Over the last few weeks, the number of cases, overall in the country, are going down and the recovery rate is also reaching around 80-90%. This shows the disease is receding,” said Dr Kishore.

The number of fatalities have also fallen over the last one month.

The average number of deaths recorded in the first two weeks was 38, which has dipped to 36 in the last two weeks.

Similarly, the average active number of cases in the city has also witnessed a dip in the last one month.

“If the positivity rate continues to dip further and comes down to 5%, and fatality rate is also dipping, then the graph of the disease will certainly move down,” said Dr Kishore.

