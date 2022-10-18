scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Delhi sees a dip in dengue cases

There were four cases of Chikungunya and 29 cases of Malaria reported last week.

The highest number of cases was found in the South district with 29 patients.

The city recorded 314 cases of dengue over the last week, a dip of seven cases from the week before. According to the data shared by the municipal corporation department, 635 dengue cases have been reported in the month till October 12.

The vector-borne disease cases have reduced as compared to last week’s data which showed that 321 cases were reported till October 5.

The total cases have now reached 1,572 so far this year, said the civic body report released on Monday.

The highest number of cases was reported in September and out of 1,572 cases recorded this year, 693 cases were in September alone.

According to MCD officials, cases are expected to reduce as the temperature has reduced and humidity has subsided.
“From here, the cases are expected to go down. There are three important factors for breeding—rainfall, temperature and humidity. Since humidity is absent and the temperature is going down, the breeding is expected to decrease,” said a senior MCD official.

Apart from the 314 cases reported last week, 194 were acquired from other states after investigation, and in 133 cases, the address was not provided by the hospital.
The highest number of cases was found in the South district with 29 patients.

Meanwhile, there were four cases of Chikungunya and 29 cases of Malaria reported last week.

