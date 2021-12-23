Delhi govt makes Yoga teachers available with a missed call under ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ scheme

Yoga teachers from the government will be made available at a missed call under the Dilli ki Yogshala Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the 4th convocation of Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU).

“Dilli Ki Yogshala, a flagship programme of the Delhi government, aims to help residents who have developed an interest in Yoga by reading about its benefits from several resources find a perfect way to learn it. With this initiative, a professional Yoga teacher will be just a missed call away. Groups of residents, willing to learn Yoga in any part of Delhi, can give a missed call on 9013585858 and Yoga teachers will be sent by the Delhi government to their place,” Sisodia said.

At the convocation, he said the university had played a role in this programme.

“Just talking about Yoga won’t do any good to people. If we want people to bring Yoga into their daily lives, there must be a platform to connect people to trained yoga teachers. Dilli Ki Yogshala will serve this purpose,” he said. “I am thankful to DPSRU for supporting this vision of the Delhi Chief Minister, by taking the responsibility of preparing good Yoga teachers through their diploma courses.”