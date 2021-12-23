scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi govt makes Yoga teachers available with a missed call under ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ scheme

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said groups of residents who want to learn Yoga in any part of the city can give a missed call and teachers will be sent by the Delhi government to their place.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
December 23, 2021 10:34:15 am
Yoga is practiced in Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Yoga teachers from the government will be made available at a missed call under the Dilli ki Yogshala Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the 4th convocation of Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU).

“Dilli Ki Yogshala, a flagship programme of the Delhi government, aims to help residents who have developed an interest in Yoga by reading about its benefits from several resources find a perfect way to learn it. With this initiative, a professional Yoga teacher will be just a missed call away. Groups of residents, willing to learn Yoga in any part of Delhi, can give a missed call on 9013585858 and Yoga teachers will be sent by the Delhi government to their place,” Sisodia said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the convocation, he said the university had played a role in this programme.

More from Delhi

“Just talking about Yoga won’t do any good to people. If we want people to bring Yoga into their daily lives, there must be a platform to connect people to trained yoga teachers. Dilli Ki Yogshala will serve this purpose,” he said. “I am thankful to DPSRU for supporting this vision of the Delhi Chief Minister, by taking the responsibility of preparing good Yoga teachers through their diploma courses.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement