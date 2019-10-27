‘Dilli ki Diwali’: Hundreds flock to fest, say will help air quality

From Ghaziabad to Rohini, hundreds of people came to Central Park in Connaught Place Saturday for the laser show and other performances, part of the Delhi government’s four-day ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ festival.

Several people The Indian Express spoke to at the event expressed concern over the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR during winters, which often deteriorates after Diwali due to bursting of firecrackers among other factors.

Indu Harish (32) from West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar came with her family after reading about the festival in news reports. “We suffer a lot due to pollution every year. My daughter is two years old and I worry about her. I often feel nauseous when the air starts getting polluted. An event like this is helpful in creating awareness among people against bursting of crackers,” she said.

Saad Siddiqui (23), who came with his aunt, sister and brother from Ghaziabad, said the highlight of festival for them was Javed Ali’s performance. “People who are here today will help in spreading word-of-mouth about the event and stir interest among others to come and see what it’s like… If people who are here do not burn crackers, it would still be some achievement in controlling air pollution,” he said.

Some people complained about overcrowding and not being able to see the stage.