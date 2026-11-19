In January this year, a 66-year-old retired Ministry of Defence (MoD) official received a call. The caller, claiming to be from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) allegedly told him that a bank account of his in Jammu and Kashmir had sent over Rs 70 lakh to terror outfits in the valley. This is how the set up for a digital arrest scam was laid, that would result in the retired MoD official losing Rs 2 crore to the fraudsters, police said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that they have arrested three men from Lucknow, in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, Ram Kishore, and 25-year-old Rupender Pratap Singh, officers said.