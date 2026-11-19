In January this year, a 66-year-old retired Ministry of Defence (MoD) official received a call. The caller, claiming to be from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) allegedly told him that a bank account of his in Jammu and Kashmir had sent over Rs 70 lakh to terror outfits in the valley. This is how the set up for a digital arrest scam was laid, that would result in the retired MoD official losing Rs 2 crore to the fraudsters, police said.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that they have arrested three men from Lucknow, in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, Ram Kishore, and 25-year-old Rupender Pratap Singh, officers said.
On how the alleged scam played out, DCP Gaurav Tyagi said, “The victim received a telephone call from a person who falsely claimed that a bank account had been opened in Jammu & Kashmir using his Aadhaar credentials and that a suspicious transaction of Rs 70 lakh had been detected.”
When the police traced the accounts, they allegedly found that about Rs 17 lakhs of the money was sent to an account in Lucknow, associated with a phone number registered in Imran’s name, officers said.
Last week, a team of Delhi Police officers reached Lucknow and arrested Imran. Upon questioning, Imran revealed that he had given his account details to Ram Kishore for a percent of the proceeds.
“Ram Kishore was allegedly acting as a mediator for arranging bank accounts and providing them to account operators for facilitating cyber fraud,” DCP Tyagi said.
According to police, once the money in these accounts crossed multiple layers of other mule accounts, it was then converted to crypto. A part of that crypto fund was later allegedly re-routed to Ram’s digital wallet, while the remaining funds were moved outside India, officers said.
Police said that the man behind managing the payments to Ram and the subsequent conversion to cryptocurrency was Rupendra.
“Rupendra was allegedly involved in operating beneficiary accounts, facilitating the routing of proceeds of crime and distributing commissions received in cryptocurrency, particularly in USDT, ” said DCP Tyagi.
Further, officers said that they have seized four phones and eight debit cards in the raid. Police also said that the majority of the victim’s funds might have already been converted to crypto and transferred outside India.