Delhi: Differently abled child found dead, domestic help hired to care for him held

The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended a juvenile for the alleged murder of a mentally and physically differently abled boy whom he had been employed to care for, officials said. The incident took place in Delhi’s Southwest District.

Police received information regarding the incident at around 5 pm. On reaching the spot, they found the boy lying dead on the bed and suspect he had been suffocated.

Police said that according to the sister of the deceased, her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple around 2.30 pm. She went to a nearby market at around 3.45 pm, leaving her brother in the care of the help, who had been employed to care for him three months ago, police added. When the sister returned at 4.50 pm, she allegedly found her brother lying dead on the bed, while the domestic help was missing.

When she checked the house, she found that jewellery, a mobile phone, and Rs 40,000 were missing, police said.

A crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory examined the crime scene, police said, and a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Teams conducted technical and human surveillance and collected information from people known to the accused. The accused was finally apprehended near a railway station. Further investigation is on,” Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.