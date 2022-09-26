Delhi: Dhaula Kuan to airport stretch to get ‘aesthetic upgrade’

After successfully completing the beautification work on a sample stretch, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is gearing up to redevelop and beautify the 8-kilometre-long stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The PWD has floated tenders for the revamping and beautification of the stretch and the work is expected to be completed by November end. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,75,48,193.

According to officials, the PWD started the beautification work on a 500-metre sample stretch from West End gate 1 to 2. “Under this project, we completely developed the stretch and beautified the landscape with unique plants and aligned roads and horticulture upgradation. It is an ongoing project, so we are developing the 8 km stretch in a phased manner,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials said under the project, the department will “aesthetically upgrade” the stretch that will make commuting easy and will provide a good experience to commuters travelling from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport, on the highway leading up to the airport and Gurgaon.

Officials said as of now the stretch sees traffic jams but there is no major congestion problem. “There are few problems on the symmetry and alignment of the stretch because of which it sees traffic jams. This will be corrected. Under this project, the road will be resurfaced, strengthened, footpaths and drain line are being redeveloped,” said the official.

Besides, the stretch will have about 7-8 fountains on the traffic islands and all-weather seasonal plants will be planted along the road in a landscaped pattern to attract people, especially international tourists, diplomats, and dignitaries coming to Delhi.

The PWD also has plans to install marble statues on the traffic tri-junction and fix art effects with colourful lights and designer street lamps and smart poles on the entire stretch.

A few months ago, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had visited the stretch and said it could emerge as an iconic identity of the Capital. Saxena had also directed that maintenance and repair of pavements and removal of garbage should not be exercised in isolation but should be undertaken continuously. He had also said the Delhi Jal Board should ensure sufficient re-cycled water from sewage treatment plants for horticultural purposes.