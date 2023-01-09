Demolition stayed at Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan slum, where residents were asked to vacate amid biting cold

Days after the Public Works Department (PWD) issued eviction notice to the about 150 families living in a slum cluster near Dhaula Kuan amid the cold wave, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday directed them to withdraw the demolition order.

The Indian Express had first reported about eviction notice on Saturday.

“PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order of demolition of slums located near Dhaula Kuan. Demolition of the houses of the poor without ensuring other residence in the cold is not acceptable under any circumstances,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

He added, “The Arvind Kejriwal government will never stand by a decision to render the public homeless.”

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, has issued orders to the secretary to take immediate action over the matter.

“It has been brought to my notice through media reports that PWD has ordered the demolition of jhuggies near Dhaula Kuan. It is inhuman to demolish these jhuggies during the peak of the cold wave. Secretary PWD is directed to immediately withdraw this,” read the order undersigned by the Deputy CM on January 9.

According to the slum dwellers, they were asked to vacate the area within 15 days. While residents alleged this was being done ostensibly due to preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, officials from the department denied the same and said it was part of an encroachment removal drive.

The notice, issued by the office of Divisional Commissioner of PWD, stated that the slum residents will subsequently be shifted from the homeless shelter within three months but didn’t specify where. It also stated that if not vacated, police assistance will be sought.

PWD officials earlier said, that the slums dwellers have encroached the PWD area and they are being removed as part of encroachment removal drive. “This is being done under an encroachment removal drive. The slum dwellers will be shifted to a shelter home.”

Ahead of the summit, the PWD is revamping the stretch around Dhaula Kuan and surrounding areas, as it connects to the airport, to welcome foreign dignitaries. Currently, it is redeveloping an 8-km-long stretch starting from Dhaula Kuan to NSG junction to Airport road.