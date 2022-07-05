Delhi: DFS raises red flags on safety at Vikas Minar building

The Delhi Fire Services has raised several red flags regarding the safety of the 23-floor Vikas Minar, which houses the DDA’s office, in ITO. In a letter to the DDA, the DFS said shortcomings were noticed while conducting a fire safety inspection on June 23.

As per the DFS, lapses pointed out include the staircase and lift lobby being encroached by furniture, fire pump not having an auto start provision, while the manually operated electronic fire alarm system was found non- functional.

A DDA official said: “Vikas Minar was constructed in 1972. Many changes in advanced fire technology, bylaws have occurred in the course of time. Observation raised by DFS will be acted upon priority and DFS will be called again for re-inspection,” said a DDA official.