Delhi: Detained for cheating, man dies in police custody

Written by Ananya Tiwari

A 25-year-old man, detained with his associate by the South West district police for a cheating case, died in police custody Tuesday. The family alleged he was beaten up by officers, but police denied the charges.

Police said the man, Sumit Massey, was facing two cases of robbery, and was detained with his associate Monday night.

“They were taken to Delhi Cantonment police station where police questioned them before making an arrest. Around noon on Tuesday, Sumit complained of uneasiness and was taken to Delhi Cantonment Hospital, where he was given CPR for 45 minutes, but died,” said DCP (South West) Devender Arya.

As per procedure, the Metropolitan Magistrate has initiated an inquiry and NHRC was informed about the incident.

Sumit’s father Sunil Massey claimed, “We received a call from police at 4 pm that his condition was serious. We were not even informed about his detention and now they say he had a fit.”

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)