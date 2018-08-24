Delhi desealing: Fresh rules by south civic body

An SDMC official said that once the amended master plan is notified, civic bodies will have the power to de-seal the shops. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/File) An SDMC official said that once the amended master plan is notified, civic bodies will have the power to de-seal the shops. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Thursday issued a new set of guidelines to regularise local shopping centres to expedite the de-sealing process.

“SDMC has approved new guidelines for regularisation of local shopping centres in which a uniform 300:350 floor-area ratio will be allowed,” said standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai.

“The guidelines will pave way for a hassle-free, rational and transparent process of regularisation. The salient benefits are maintenance of front façade as per standard Facade Control drawing in case of re-construction of building, 100 % ground coverage in respect of construction dated back to September 2016, and allowing the earlier sanctioned mezzanine by MCDs,” she said.

“100% coverage at ground floor will also be regularised. In case the basement is being used for parking, the same will not be included in the floor-area ratio. Further, no activity will be permitted in terrace or roof except,” she added. An SDMC official said that once the amended master plan is notified, civic bodies will have the power to de-seal the shops.

Nearly 5,700 properties have been sealed by the three municipal corporations as part of a sealing drive for allegedly violating provisions of Delhi’s Master Plan.

