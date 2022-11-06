scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s PA home raided by ED, he links it to elections

ED sources said Sisodia's PA has been picked up for questioning. "We conducted a search at his home and will question in connection with alleged destruction of evidence. We have not arrested him so far," said a source.

ED sources said Sisodia’s PA has been picked up for questioning. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday conducted searches at four places, including the house of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant (PA), in connection with an alleged money laundering probe it had launched into the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.

On Saturday afternoon, Sisodia tweeted, “They got my house raided by lodging a false FIR, searched bank lockers, also went to my village, but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything in ED’s raid at my PA’s house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election.”

The ED case, registered in September, is based on a CBI FIR filed in August. The CBI had booked Sisodia, three excise department officials, and several vendors and distributors among the 15 accused it had arraigned in its FIR.

The CBI FIR had stated: “Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA… has conveyed directions of the competent authority for enquiry into the matter of irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22 by Central Bureau of Investigation. He has also forwarded a letter of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy.”

