Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Delhi deputy CM issues show cause notice to secretary of TTE over yoga initiative

The government’s programme was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year on December 31 to provide yoga instructors to the citizens of Delhi.

delhi govt yogshala scheme, aap yogshalaArvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia attends the Yogshala hosted by Delhi Government on World Yoga Day at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Express photo by Shivam Kumar Jha)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the secretary, the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE), for allegedly trying to discontinue the AAP government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme. He has sought a reply within 24 hours, said officials.

“Dilli ki Yogshala is to promote meditation and yoga not just in Delhi but also to inspire the whole country. Even the Prime Minister promotes yoga by organising promotional events on International Day of Yoga. Despite knowing that the Dilli ki Yogshala is a flagship project of the government of NCT, wrongly and forcibly tried to discontinue it and sabotage the efforts of the Delhi government to provide yoga classes for thousands of Delhiites,” read the notice issued by Sisodia.

“I have been told that in the 28th meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) on September 30, upon the insistence of the secretary (TTE) it was decided to discontinue the program. I have also been informed that while many members of the board of governors wanted to continue the current programme, the secretary (TTE) took a strong stand against it and said that this programme could not be continued,” read the notice undersigned by Sisodia.

The Deputy CM also directed the secretary, TTE, to give an explanation. “As per the section 6(4) of the DPSRU act 7 of the 2008, the university act can organise and undertake extramural studies and extension services. If the act says that DPSRU can undertake extension services on what basis did the secretary say that the yoga programme has to be discontinued.”

He also sought an explanation saying that the secretary, TTE, is a representative of the government of NCT of Delhi in the BOG. As a representative, it is the role and responsibility of the secretary to represent the viewpoint of the government programme. “The government wants to continue the programme and in fact increase the scale of the programme. why was the listen to discontinue taken without any discussion with the Minister in Charge?,” read the notice.

The Dilli ki Yogshala programme was started last year and the Delhi Assembly has passed a budget to be provided to the DPSRU to start the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:36:20 am
Flat gutted in fire on Diwali night in Sohna township

